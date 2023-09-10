Garden enthusiasts, rejoice! Asia's top 5 most stunning gardens to visit

Scattered across this vast continent, these enchanting gardens not only showcase the horticultural mastery of their creators but also serve as tranquil havens, offering travellers an escape from the bustle of life.

Whether you are a passionate horticulturist or simply cherish the idea of spending a few evenings surrounded by colourful aromatic blooms, here are 5 of these marvels, each with its own unique story to tell.

Gardens by the Bay, Singapore

Gardens by the Bay of Singapore stands as a truly unique botanical surprise. Its most renowned feature, the Supertrees, are towering artificial structures adorned with dense vines and flower plants. Transforming into a mesmerising spectacle during the enchanting evening light display, these 'Supertrees' offer an experience that can't be found anywhere else in the world.

Complementing these giant 'trees,' the garden features the 'Flower Dome,' an elaborate exhibition, showcasing global floral diversity across different seasons, making it a perpetual showcase of nature's splendour. Moreover, the 'Cloud Forest' section of the garden offers a unique experience, replicating a mist-shrouded mountain, complete with cascading waterfalls and a riot of exotic colourful plants.

Easily accessible from the Bayfront station, a leisurely stroll can lead travellers to this wonder, where innovation meets nature in a seamless union of art and entertainment.