I guarantee you, I will take India among top-3 economies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the country’s youth “I guarantee you that I will take India among the top three economies of the world. I need your support and association for the country and its 140 crore people.”

He was addressing the G20 University Connect Finale attended by about 3,000 students, faculty members, and Vice Chancellors of participating Universities at Bharat Mandapam, while students from across the country joined the event online.

Modi said if the youth decides, desired results can be achieved. A hundred years back, the youth decided to fight for India’s freedom, and they achieved it in 25 years.

“The goal was swarajya (self-rule) then; over the next 25 years, it can be smriddhi (prosperity). I can assure you I will not fail in doing whatever I have to do. India should be a developed country by 2047,” he said.

He said: “We are a generation which did not get the opportunity to die for the country like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Chandra Shekhar or Azad; but we have an opportunity to live for the country.”

The Prime Minister said India was able to speed up growth and become the fastest-growing economy due to political stability, policy clarity, and democratic values. He said honest attempts were made in the last nine years to control corruption.