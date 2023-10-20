China may have more than 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030: Pentagon

The US Department of Defense released the 2023 Report on the Military and Security Developments involving the People's Republic of China, a document that has annually been submitted to Congress in line with the National Defense Authorization Act.

The report predicts that over the next decade, China will continue to "rapidly" modernize, diversify and expand its nuclear forces, while underlining the importance of meeting the "pacing" challenge posed by China's "increasingly capable" military.

"DoD estimates that the PRC will probably have over 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030, much of which will be deployed at higher readiness levels and will continue growing its force to 2035," the report read.