South Korea's National Assembly approves a ban on dog meat consumption

The bill seeks to impose a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,800) or a maximum jail term of three years on dog farmers or butchers who are caught killing dogs for consumption. Those who are caught illegally farming, breeding and distributing dogs will face a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine of up to 20 million won.

Dog farmers and restaurant owners will receive a three-year grace period to completely shut down their businesses. Law enforcement will then start punishing from the beginning of 2027.

They will be obligated to register their current businesses with the regional and city governments to help authorities keep track of the progress. Subsidies will be provided to aid them in switching jobs.

However, customers who choose to consume dog meat will not be subject to punishment.