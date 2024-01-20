Japan's lunar craft lands successfully but can't generate solar power

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) landed on the moon's surface at around 12:20 a.m. (1520 GMT Friday) and re-established communication with Earth, but its solar panels were not able to generate electricity, possibly because they are angled wrong.

Speaking at a news conference after SLIM's landing, Hitoshi Kuninaka, the head of JAXA's research centre, said that the spacecraft is currently operating only on its battery. Despite "life-sustaining treatments" such as turning off its heater, SLIM's battery lasts only for "a few hours," so JAXA will maintain the status quo rather than take risky actions. JAXA hopes a shift in the sunlight's angle will hit the panels in a way that can restore its functions, Kuninaka said.