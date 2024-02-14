Nearly a quarter of North Koreans own mobile phones

The Korea Institute for National Unification conducted a study on how mobile phone distribution affects North Koreans’ quality of life, in which they presumed that a little over 23% of some 25.7 million North Koreans own smartphones. The consensus was based on estimations by various research institutes and organizations.

The study said that cell phone use in the hermit kingdom has rapidly increased since 2009, which is around the time when network distribution for mobile phones started spreading among the public.

According to the researchers, the number of phones using a landline is expected to be around 1.18 million, unchanged since 2008. At the same time, cell phones in North Korea outnumbered landline phones in 2011 and kept growing.

Due to a lack of related statistics, It is unclear how many of the mobile phones distributed in North Korea are smartphones. But researchers speculated that smartphones will eventually outlast any other type of mobile phone in the country, based on anecdotal evidence.