Srettha in Australia for ASEAN summit, meetings with business leaders

On Tuesday morning, the PM is scheduled to attend bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Malaysia, Lao PDR, Australia, and New Zealand, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke reported.

Srettha will also meet executives of the world’s leading companies, among them Fortescue (metal mining and green energy); Linfox (transportation and logistics); Redflow (zinc bromine flow battery for clean energy storage); ANCA (software development); NextDC (data management); and Hesta (superannuation fund).

At the summit, Srettha will underscore cooperation in the key areas that benefit Thailand and its partners, said Chai. These include logistics, FTAs capitalisation, infrastructure development (seaport, the Land Bridge project, EEC), digital economy, people-to-people connectivity, visa facilitation, as well as the green agenda.

Chai said the premier will complete his mission in Melbourne on the evening of March 6 (local time), and will travel to Germany to attend the ITB Berlin 2024, the world’s largest tourism trade fair.