Chinese astronauts send Chinese New Year greetings from space station

The trio, dressed in blue jumpsuits with dark red patterns, each held a sticker showing their own calligraphy. Two of the stickers were written with the Chinese character "fu", meaning good luck, and the other sent good luck wishes from Tiangong.

"Wearing new clothes, eating dumplings and sending blessings -- the festive customs and atmosphere are the same here," said Zhang.

The astronauts have decorated the orbiting space station, about 400 km above Earth, with red couplets and Chinese knots.

"I believe that, at the moment, many people are sticking to their work posts just like us, which is also a kind of happiness," said Deng, adding that each individual's dreams and efforts can converge together into a vigorous force to promote the country's modernization drive.

Fei, the commander, wished the country and its people peace and prosperity.

In another video also released by the CMSA Saturday, the astronauts displayed 40 paintings by children in a "space painting exhibition" as a New Year gift to all Chinese people.