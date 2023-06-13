Top Thai military brass visits Beijing

This is the first visit to China by the Thai army chief, who left Bangkok on June 8 and will return on June 16.

Narongpan’s group this week met with Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Li Shangfu to discuss cooperation between Thailand and China including the exchange of military intelligence, a joint curriculum in language and cyber security, the STRIKE joint training programme, and the procurement of military equipment.

General Li expressed an interest in visiting Thailand in the fourth quarter of this year for talks with Thai authorities on topics related to the defence industry.

Narongpan’s group also visited the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing and important buildings of Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Narongpan’s wife Major General Pimpisa, who serves as chairwoman of the Thai Army Wives Association, also visited several venues at the Chinese government’s invitation, including the Beijing Olympic Park and the Chinese National Defence College, where she attended a lecture on Chinese military training and education and planted a tree to commemorate her visit and strengthen the diplomatic ties between the two countries, which were established 48 years ago.