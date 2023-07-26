China removes its outspoken foreign minister

Qin, who comes from a powerful family of party luminaries, last appeared on camera at a meeting with Sri Lanka’s foreign minister in Beijing on June 25. The Foreign Ministry briefly chalked his absence up to bad health, but — in another tactic sometimes used by the party and government — scrubbed the reference from its official news conference transcript and has said since that it had no information.

Wang, Qin’s predecessor and now replacement, had previously served as China’s top diplomat in his capacity as head of the party’s Office of foreign affairs. Without other strong contenders, it appeared likely he would retain that position at least for the short term. He was in South Africa on Tuesday for diplomatic meetings and was due in Turkey on Wednesday.

The shakeup in China’s diplomatic lineup does not necessarily indicate a changed foreign policy, including continued support for Russia’s war against Ukraine. However, it follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing in a bid to revive a relationship riven over trade, human rights, technology, Taiwan and China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Earlier in his career, Qin had served as ministry spokesperson. During that time, he gained a reputation for criticism of the West and rejection of all accusations against China. That came to be known as “wolf warrior” diplomacy, after the name of a nationalistic movie franchise.

He later headed the ministry’s protocol department, during which he reportedly came to the attention of Xi, the head of state and Communist Party chief. Qin was next appointed ambassador to Washington from July 2021 to January of this year, a relatively short term that presaged his rise to the head of the Chinese diplomatic service.

“Qin Gang’s fall from grace was as unexpected and abrupt as his elevation over the heads of many experienced diplomats,” said Danny Russel, who was the top US diplomat for Asia during the Obama administration and is currently vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York. “Since both moves are attributed to China’s leader, this episode will surely be seen as an embarrassing lapse in judgment at the top.”

The US has launched a flurry of diplomacy with China over recent weeks in hopes of reviving relations that have sunk to a historic low. In Washington on Tuesday, a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the Biden administration’s internal thinking said he does not believe Qin’s ouster will have a significant impact. Later in the day, the administration said the move would not affect any US intent to promote high-level dialogue with the Chinese.

“It is up to China to decide who their foreign minister is,” Vedant Patel, State Department deputy spokesman said Tuesday. “We will continue to engage with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other Chinese officials and continue to believe that keeping lines of communication open is incredibly important.”

That has most recently been reflected in visits to Beijing by Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry, who met with officials, including Premier Li Qiang, last week. Centenarian former top diplomat Henry Kissinger, revered in China for helping break the ice in relations in the early 1970s, also made the trip and was granted a sit-down with Xi.

China has an opaque political system abetted by strict controls over the media and civil society, making it difficult to gauge how Chinese leaders see the relationship at this point.

Xi is the most authoritarian and nationalistic party head in decades and has taken a hard line on claims to sovereignty over the South China Sea and threatened to attack the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan. He rejects foreign criticism of China’s crackdown on political and cultural expression against Muslim and Buddhist minorities and in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

During his time as spokesperson and minister, Qin defended those positions in terms that sometimes verged on the strident, saying in March, “If the United States does not hit the brake, but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there surely will be conflict and confrontation.”

“Such competition is a reckless gamble, with the stakes being the fundamental interests of the two peoples and even the future of humanity,” Qin said.

However, a window of opportunity remains open, particularly if Xi makes a state visit to the US later this year, when he is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in San Francisco, said Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Beijing’s Renmin University.

“If the window of opportunity could be grasped to pull China-US relations back on track, the relations might not spin out of control next year,” when the US will mainly focus on the election season, Wang said.

Conflicts have sometimes overshadowed the massive economic and trade relationship, but the sides can still work together on relatively politically neutral issues such as climate change, Wang said.

Both countries are seeking a way to manage "the most important and complicated bilateral relations in the world,” said Zhu Feng, dean of the School of International Studies at the prestigious Nanjing University in eastern China.

AP