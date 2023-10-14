Eateries for elderly to expand in Guangdong

The canteens, located within communities, provide inexpensive meals.

Some of the new cafeterias will be encouraged to provide a buffet-style arrangement instead of set meals, according to the provincial civil affairs department.

The goal is to make such facilities accessible within 10 to 15 minutes for elderly people in urban areas and within 15 to 20 minutes in suburban areas. The plan is to gradually bring cafeterias to rural areas, with the long-term goal of covering all urban and rural areas by the end of 2025.

Charitable organizations and individuals are encouraged to donate to the project.