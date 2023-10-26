China willing to cooperate with US, manage differences: President Xi Jinping

Whether the US and China could establish the “right” way of getting along would be crucial to the world, Xi said in a letter that was delivered at an annual dinner of the New York-headquartered National Committee on US-China Relations.

Xi’s call for more stable bilateral ties, which he says should be built on the principles of “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”, comes before a key visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Washington later this week.

The trip from Thursday to Saturday by the top Chinese diplomat will be the highest-level in-person engagement ahead of an expected meeting between US President Joe Biden and Xi in San Francisco at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.