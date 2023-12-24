Rooftop photovoltaic panels to help cut emissions in Dalian

“At present, the two photovoltaic systems at the Communist Party of China Dalian Committee and the city government office buildings are running stably,” said Liu Xushuai, a project director from Liaoning Guoheng New Energy Co, which is in charge of the construction, operation and maintenance of Dalian’s green lighting project.

“It can generate more than 500 and 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per day and can meet about half of the daytime electricity demand of the two buildings,” he said.

According to Liu, the PV panels on the two rooftops can generate approximately 400 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to saving 160 metric tons of standard coal.

They are considered significant for promoting the development and construction of the photovoltaic plus comprehensive smart energy project on the roofs of city-owned buildings in Dalian and Northeast China.