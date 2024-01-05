BYD surpasses Tesla as the top-selling EV manufacturer

During the last quarter of 2023, BYD sold 525,409 units excluding hybrids, surpassing Tesla, which sold 484,507 units during the same period, making BYD the world's top electric car manufacturer for the first time and reinforcing its position as a major player in the global EV market.

Tesla, which pushed Nissan out of top position a few years ago, has been the world's leading electric car manufacturer since 2016.

With BYD successfully overtaking Tesla, a clip of Elon Musk giving an interview to Bloomberg several years ago is once again being aired.