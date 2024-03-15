China to introduce additional policies supporting property sector

They made the remarks as the share prices of Chinese property developer China Vanke Co declined 3.1 per cent on the Shenzhen bourse and 3.49 per cent on the Hong Kong bourse at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The slump in Vanke's stocks came after rating agency Moody's Ratings on Monday downgraded the developer's credit rating from Baa3 to Ba1, junk territory.

Experts said they believe China will continue to defuse property sector risks in a steady and orderly manner with market-oriented measures after the authorities recently issued a series of policies to support real estate in terms of both supply and demand.

"China's housing market is expected to end its three-year downturn and gradually pick up in the second half of this year, with real estate risks and their spillover effects effectively controlled," said Wang Qing, chief macroeconomic analyst at Golden Credit Rating International.