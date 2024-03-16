Illiterate at 60, Chinese grandmother now author of six books at 87

"I wasn't educated as a child. I never imagined, even in my wildest dreams, that I would publish a book one day," says the resident of Suihua City. Her books detail the chaos of wartime and the hardship during the famine and vividly recount anecdotes over the decades.

Born in 1937, Jiang left her home in Shandong province at a young age and migrated to Northeast China, where she spent most of her life scraping a living in a brick factory.

She learned her first character in 1996 after her husband died in a devastating car accident when her daughter Zhang Ailing suggested that she learn to read to take her mind off the loneliness and sorrow.

Zhang says that, unlike other beginners, her mother drew every single character like a picture.

The elderly woman had her way of learning. She composed lyrics for songs and asked children to write them down so that she could read each character as she sang the songs again and again. Whenever she came across characters she didn't know on pamphlets, bus stops, or shop signs, she found someone to ask.

Once Jiang had learned enough characters, Zhang started giving her books to read. Enjoying the books, Jiang told her daughter that she wanted to write down her own stories to share.