War putting Ukraine’s food culture at risk, cuisine ambassador warns

He said the uniqueness of Ukrainian dishes is “retaining the taste of ingredients and using a few spices such as salt, pepper and garlic”.

“Whether baking or boiling, we always try our best to ensure the taste does not change,” he said.

Kovryzhenko noted that the food culture between Ukraine and Russia is different due to contrasting weather patterns, so Russian food ingredients are not similar to those of Ukraine.

He explained that Ukraine’s cuisine culture began more than 1,000 years ago and its food can be “difficult” to prepare in terms of cooking time and technology.

“For instance, it usually takes 24 hours to cook borscht soup, starting from up to seven hours just to make broth and about two hours for cooking.

“Each household usually cooks about 5-6 litres of borscht soup, refrigerates it overnight and eats it the next day,” he went on to say.