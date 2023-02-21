From surprise Kyiv visit to talks on long-range weapons, a look back at Biden's handling of Ukraine

In a trip showing solidarity with Kyiv, Biden also said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies trying to evade sanctions to support Russia.

The military aid package will include artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems, and air surveillance radars.

Biden appeared to make no mention of fighter jets, which Ukraine has been seeking from Western allies to help it push back the Russian forces.

A year ago, Biden warned sceptical allies that a massive buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine's borders was the precursor to war. At the time, even some inside his own government questioned the ability of the Ukrainians to withstand an invasion, predicting the imminent fall of the capital Kyiv.