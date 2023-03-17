Poland to send Ukraine four MiG-29 jets in coming days

"The rest are being prepared, serviced."

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that deliveries could be made in four to six weeks.

Duda said that Poland had roughly 10-20 MiG 29 jets.

Nato allies in the former communist east such as Poland and Slovakia have been particularly vocal supporters of Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Slovakia has also been considering whether to send MiG-29 jets to Ukraine but has yet to decide.