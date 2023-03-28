Germany confirms delivery of 18 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

The financing of the tank repairs is being provided by Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands. The goal is to provide the first 25 tanks by summer, about 80 by the end of the year, and at least 100 Leopard 1 A5s during 2024, according to the German Ministry of Defence.

Western states had been wrangling over the issue of tank deliveries to Ukraine for weeks before an agreement was reached at the end of January.

Chancellor Scholz had insisted that the USA also deliver Abrams main battle tanks if Germany sends Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This is now set to happen in the autumn.