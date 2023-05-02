From caviar to card games, businesses hope for King Charles' coronation boost

Mugs, plates, tea towels, magnets, cushions and teddy bears are stapled memorabilia for royal occasions and an array of these to mark King Charles' coronation on May 6 are already filling shop windows.

But some retailers are hoping more niche products will also catch the eye of consumers.

In Windsor, on the outskirts of London and home to the royal residence of Windsor Castle, the Windsor & Eton Brewery has created a new ale, Return of the King, brewed on-site from organic ingredients.