German ice cream parlour at centre of Italian organised crime bust

The swoop was part of an investigation spanning Italy, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Slovenia, Romania, Brazil and Panama, according to the European Union law enforcement agency Europol.

The network was devoted primarily to international drug trafficking from South America to both Europe and Australia, Europol said in a statement.

Some of the 'Ndrangheta families targeted have been involved in clan feuds culminating in mass shootings, including the killing of six people in the German city of Duisburg in 2007, according to Europol.