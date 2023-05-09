Serbians stage protest over two mass killings

Crowds in numbers not seen in the Balkan country for years, solemnly marched through the city centre behind a banner reading "Serbia Against Violence."

"We have gathered here to pay our final respects to the murdered children and to take every possible action to prevent such atrocities from ever happening again, anywhere," said Borivoje Plecevic from Belgrade.

Last Wednesday, a schoolboy who brought two handguns to his school, killed six pupils, a teacher and a security guard. Six other pupils and a teacher were wounded.