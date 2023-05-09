Construction of “Europe’s largest 3D-printed building” takes just 140 hours

The work normally carried out by dozens of construction workers is done by a gigantic robot which piles layers and layers of concrete on top of each other, based on the architect’s scale.

“We are printing this 55 meters (180 ft.) long, 11 meters (36 ft.) wide and 9 meters (29 ft.) high building in just 140 working hours,” said developer Hans-Joerg Kraus.

“At a later stage it’s imaginable that there is just one person at the construction site to make sure nothing goes wrong,” said Kraus, standing at the site in Heidelberg which will house a computer server centre once completed.