Turkey will not lift its opposition to Sweden joining Nato

Sweden and Finland applied for Nato membership last year, ditching long-held policies of military non-alignment after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Applications for membership must be approved by all Nato members, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to clear Sweden's bid.

Turkey has repeatedly said that Sweden needed to take additional steps against supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and members of the network Ankara holds responsible for a 2016 coup attempt. Turkey treats both groups as terrorist organisations.