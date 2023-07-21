King Rama V’s visit to Sweden remembered

On July 19, 1897, King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) of Siam made an official visit to Ragunda, Sweden as part of his first royal visit to Europe that started on May 13, 1897.

After being received by King Oscar II, King Chulalongkorn witnessed modern Swedish transportation and the sawmill industry at Glimån, and visited several cities in Ragunda including Bispgården, Utanede, Liden Village, Bergeforsen, Alnö Island and Sundsvall before departing from Sweden on July 20, 1897.

The royal visit brought the two Kingdoms closer together. The road behind the Thai Pavilion in Bispgården, Ragunda, on which the King had travelled, was called Kung Chulalongkorns Vag (King Chulalongkorn’s Road) in honour of the King’s visit.

The BMC’s representatives at Wednesday’s event included the council’s first vice chairwoman Chayada Vipattipumiprates, Thonburi member Jirasek Wattanamongkol, Don Muang member Kanoknuch Klinsang, Talingchan member Lakkhana Phakdinarunart, Lat Phrao member Naphak Phengsuk, Bang Khun Thian member Sarat Muangsiri, Sai Mai member Rattikal Kaewkerdmee, Bang Bon member Narongsak Muangsiri, and Pom Prap Sattru Phai member Niphaphan Jeunglertsiri.