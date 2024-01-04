Can fingerprint tests detect breast cancer?

Professor Simona Francese has been working in forensic science for almost 15 years, using fingerprints to help profile criminal suspects.

But along the way, her research team realized that the same method could also be used to check for breast cancer.

“Sweat contains a lot of different molecules but what we're interested in is proteins. What we do in effect is detect those proteins and the different levels of expression of those proteins and different factors of expression tell us whether a patient has a benign pathology or has early (stage) cancer or is metastatic and we use artificial intelligence to make sense of those mass spectrometry data.”