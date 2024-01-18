Direct flights and upgrade of Thai passports discussed by Thai and Belgian PMs

Srettha, who doubles as Finance Minister, was in Switzerland this week to attend the 54th World Economic Forum (WEF).

After the meeting with the Belgian Prime Minister at the Congress Centre in Davos on Wednesday afternoon, Srettha said he promised De Croo to further discuss the potential for direct flights between Brussels and Bangkok with Thai Airways International.

The two parties also discussed the progress of FTA negotiations between Thailand and the European Union, as well as the possibility of upgrading the Thai passport to allow travellers from Thailand to enter Europe more easily, he added.

Srettha said that on Wednesday he also met with Bernard Mensah, president of the Bank of America and chief executive officer of Merrill Lynch International regarding future business cooperation.

The PM said the CEO of the world’s leading financial institute is interested in promoting investment in Thai corporations overseas and is willing to co-host roadshow events with the Thai government to increase Thailand’s role in the global community.