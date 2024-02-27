Denmark drops investigation into Nord Stream blasts

Three weeks ago, their Swedish counterparts came to the same decision.

The Danish police said that the investigation had been thorough and that they had cooperated with foreign partners.

The press release did not specify which these foreign partners were, but Swedish authorities said previously that they had shared evidence with their counterparts in Germany.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority announced earlier this month that its investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions had been closed, adding that "the investigation concludes that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply."