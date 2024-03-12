PM underscores Thailand’s potential as international fashion hub

Srettha’s first meeting started at 9am (local time) at Dior’s 30 Avenue Montaigne store in Paris with Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH Group.

The Thai premier underscored that Thailand is now open for investment and is on course to becoming a global industry hub. He highlighted the government’s policy for supporting Thailand’s soft power and creative industry as an economic driver, adding that Thai handicrafts such as hand-woven silk and handmade jewellery have become well-known in global high fashion society and among collectors.

Srettha then invited LVMH Group to join Thailand in using modern technology to further improve the manufacturing of Thai fabrics and introduce them to global markets. He also invited the company’s designers to visit Thailand to discuss future cooperation with related agencies.

At 10am, Srettha travelled to Prince de Galles Hotel in Paris to meet with Jean-Marc Duplaix, deputy CEO of Kering, the world’s fourth largest manufacturer of fashion and luxury goods.

The premier pointed out that luxury bands under the company, including Gucci, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta, are highly popular in Thailand. He then invited the company to open more flagship stores in Thailand for Thai and international shoppers, noting he expected the latter group to increase in number from this year due to booming tourism.