Thai-Turkish FDA, investment on table as Don heads to Ankara

Don will co-chair a two-day meeting of the Thai-Turkish Joint Committee on Economic and Technical Cooperation (JETC) with Turkey’s Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, the Thai Foreign Ministry said.

The high-level bilateral meeting also aims to speed up the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Thailand and Turkey, it added.

Talks on the Thai-Turkish FTA launched in 2017 and were due to be finalised as early as 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic caused delays.

Thai exports to Turkey were worth US$1.31 billion (42.9 billion baht) in 2021, driven by shipments of cars, rubber and machinery.

Don is also due to meet with other Turkish dignitaries during his visit, including his counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.