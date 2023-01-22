Koran-burning in Stockholm draws strong condemnation from Turkey

Rasmus Paludan, a Danish anti-immigration politician burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

Paludan, leader of the fringe political party Hard Line, torched a copy of the Islamic holy book. The police permit for the demonstration said it was against Islam and what it called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's attempt to influence freedom of expression in Sweden.

Paludan could not immediately be reached by email for comment. In the permit he obtained from police, it says his protest was held against Islam and what it called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's attempt to influence freedom of expression in Sweden.

A separate protest took place in Stockholm supporting Kurds and against Sweden's bid to join Nato. A group of pro-Turkish demonstrators also held a rally outside the embassy. All three events had police permits

The Koran burning sparked a protest outside Sweden's embassy in Ankara, where dozens took part in a demonstration organised by Turkey's New Welfare Party.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Twitter on Saturday that Islamophobic provocations were appalling,