Saudi Aramco reports record profit of $161.1 billion in 2022

"Given that we anticipate oil and gas will remain essential for the foreseeable future, the risks of underinvestment in our industry are real - including contributing to higher energy prices," Aramco's chief executive Amin Nasser said in the results statement.

To address those challenges, the company is not only focused on expanding oil, gas and chemicals production but also investing in new lower-carbon technologies with the potential to achieve additional emission reductions, Nasser said.

Aramco's capital expenditure rose 18% to $37.6 billion in 2022 and the company said it expects this year's spending to be around $45.0 billion to $55.0 billion including external investments.

Aramco declared a dividend of $19.5 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 4% from the previous quarter.

Its board also recommended issuing bonus shares, with eligible shareholders receiving one share for every 10 shares owned.