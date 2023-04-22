Shootouts in Sudan capital on Eid holiday, army moves in on foot

The unabated fighting has killed hundreds and tipped Africa's third largest country - where around a quarter of people already relied on food aid - into a humanitarian disaster.

An international push for a temporary truce to allow civilians to reach safety and visit family over the three day holiday has so far failed. Foreign nations including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Spain have been unable to evacuate their citizens.

South Korea sent a military aircraft on Friday to stand by at a U.S. military base in Sudan's neighouring Djibouti in east Africa to prepare to evacuate its nationals.

The RSF said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds from 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Friday, to coincide with Eid al-Fitr.

