US advises citizens to get out of Lebanon now

Sunday’s announcement comes after reports that Israeli aircraft had struck Hezbollah cells in southern Lebanon overnight, as well as bombarding the Gaza strip. Israel said that Hezbollah was planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets toward Israel.

Reuters reported that Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been trading fire at the frontier with increasing frequency since Palestinian group Hamas carried out a shock attack on Israel on October 7 and Israel responded with intense air strikes on Gaza.

Israel has evacuated 42 communities along its northern front with Lebanon over the fighting, which Hezbollah says has killed at least 27 of its fighters since October 7.

The Pentagon reportedly dispatched two aircraft carriers, a support ship, and about 2,000 marines to the Middle East. While China reportedly deployed six warships to the region, including a guided-missile destroyer.

Israel has been telling people to leave north Gaza, where over 1 million live, ahead of an expected land invasion, adding that they could be identified as sympathisers with a "terrorist organisation" if they stayed put. The United Nations and World Health Organisation have appealed to Israel to rescind the evacuation order, warning it would lead to disaster for hospital patients, medics and other civilians who cannot leave.

Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, said Palestinians will not leave Gaza or the West Bank, and that "Our decision is to remain in our land."