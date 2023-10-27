Israeli UN Ambassador shows video of Thai worker attack to oppose UNGA ignoring Hamas
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Thursday played a video of a Hamas terrorist trying to decapitate a Thai worker with a garden hoe during the October 7 onslaught in southern Israel.
This happened as the envoy faced an uphill battle to convince General Assembly members not to back a Jordanian resolution
calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that makes no mention of Hamas.
The resolution, which will come to a vote on Friday, is expected to pass given majority support for the Palestinians among member states. However, UNGA resolutions are non-binding and largely symbolic.
The text calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all civilian hostages, the protection of civilians and international institutions, and ensuring the safe passage of humanitarian aid into the Strip.
The draft resolution also calls on Israel to rescind its order for Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate to the south.
At the outset of the emergency session on Gaza, Israel’s mission to the UN, in its effort to bolster opposition to the draft resolution, handed out sheets with a QR code that opens a video showing Hamas atrocities.
The images included piles of burned bodies, a baby shot in its bed, civilians lying dead in cars and in the street, and a gagged woman who had been burned to death.
In his address, Erdan showed the General Assembly a brief video of a Hamas terrorist trying to decapitate a Thai worker with a garden tool during the October 7 onslaught.
“I have seen much footage over the past weeks that will be seared into my mind forever, but there is one sight that I keep on seeing when I try to sleep. In the video, one can see a terribly injured civilian – bloodied, yet alive – laying on the ground as a Hamas savage screaming Allahu Akbar repeatedly pummels the
man’s neck with a garden hoe in order to decapitate him,” the UN envoy said.
“The man on the ground is an agricultural worker from Thailand. He is not Israeli. He is not Jewish. He was merely alive, trying to make a living for his family. But he was decapitated with a blunt gardening tool. Horrifying! Israel is not at war with human beings, we are at war with monsters,” he added.
Describing the horrific massacre, Erdan said the purpose of the terrorists was to “savagely murder every living thing they encountered. Hamas Nazi murderers went from house to house with hit lists.”
The Israeli envoy insisted that “This is not a war with the Palestinians. Israel is at war with the genocidal Hamas terrorist organization… Modern-day Nazis.”
“Hamas does not care about the Palestinian people. Hamas has only one goal: to annihilate Israel,” Erdan said.
“The drafters of the resolution claim to be concerned about ‘peace,’ yet the depraved murderers who initiated this war are not even mentioned in the resolution,” he said.
“They see each one of you as a puppet. They write a resolution completely devoid of any content related to the situation. They assume that you have already forgotten who it is that is responsible for the inhuman violence, and they just expect you to support it. This resolution is a disgrace to your intelligence. It is unfathomable that such a resolution – one that doesn’t even mention Hamas – could possibly be voted upon,” he stated.
Jacob Magid and Toi Staff
The Time of Israel