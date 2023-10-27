Israeli UN Ambassador shows video of Thai worker attack to oppose UNGA ignoring Hamas

This happened as the envoy faced an uphill battle to convince General Assembly members not to back a Jordanian resolution

calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that makes no mention of Hamas.

The resolution, which will come to a vote on Friday, is expected to pass given majority support for the Palestinians among member states. However, UNGA resolutions are non-binding and largely symbolic.

The text calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all civilian hostages, the protection of civilians and international institutions, and ensuring the safe passage of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

The draft resolution also calls on Israel to rescind its order for Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate to the south.