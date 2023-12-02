Repeated air strikes hit Gaza's east Khan Younis

The pre-dawn, intense bombardment around 0400GMT came as talks to extend a week-old truce with Hamas collapsed on Friday (December 1) and mediators said Israeli bombardments were complicating attempts to again pause hostilities.

Israel said its ground, air and naval forces struck more than 200 "terror targets" in Gaza. By Friday evening, Gaza health officials said Israeli air strikes had killed 184 people, wounded at least 589 others and hit more than 20 houses.