Freight rates from Asia spike by 53% amid Red Sea crisis

The disruption assumes significance as Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Arabian Sea via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, is vital for 30 per cent of global container traffic and India relies on the route to trade with parts of West Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Reports suggested that a majority of the insurance companies have refused to cover shipments crossing the Red Sea after Yemen-based Houthi militants hit a Liberian-flagged ship Palatium III with an anti-ship ballistic missile, with some insurers starting to levying a $5,200 war risk surcharge over and above the freight charges.