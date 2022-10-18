Putin ‘wants to attend’ Bangkok Apec summit but it’s complicated: Don

However, Don doubted other Apec leaders would be deterred from taking part in the summit if Putin does turn up.

Last Tuesday, he said no member country had said it would stay away from the Bangkok meet.

“I insist that every member of Apec will be in attendance, represented either by their leader or delegates,” Don said.

He also confirmed that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the newly appointed prime minister of Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to attend the summit as a guest of Apec host Thailand.