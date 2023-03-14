Biden and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia

The statement from the leaders said the multi-stage project would culminate with British and Australian production and operation of a new class of submarine - SSN-AUKUS - a "trilaterally developed" vessel based on Britain's next-generation design that would be built in Britain and Australia and include "cutting edge" US technologies.

Britain will take delivery of its first SSN-AUKUS submarine in the late 2030s, and Australia would receive its first in the early 2040s, Albanese and the British statement said.

The vessels will be built by BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, the British statement said.

The agreement will also see US and British submarines deployed in Western Australia to help train Australian crews and bolster deterrence, a senior US official said. The joint statement said the United States and Britain would begin these rotational deployments as soon as 2027 and the official said this would increase to four U.S. submarines and one British in a few years.