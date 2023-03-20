China's Xi arrives in Russia for talks with Putin on Ukraine
Chinese President Xi Jinping flew into Moscow on Monday where he was expected to press Beijing's role as a potential peacemaker in the Ukraine conflict while Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped for support against Western pressure.
Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday afternoon and was due to hold "informal" talks with Putin, followed by dinner.
A grand welcome ceremony was held upon Xi's arrival.
During his visit, Xi will have in-depth exchanges of views with Putin over bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern.
This visit is aimed at facilitating strategic coordination and practical cooperation between the two countries, and injecting fresh impetus into the development of bilateral relations.
Xi will be the first national leader to shake Putin's hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since its invasion.
Moscow said the charge was among a number of "clearly hostile displays" and Beijing said it reflects double standards.
Russia is presenting Xi's trip, his first since securing an unprecedented third term this month, as evidence that it has a powerful friend prepared to stand with it against a hostile West that it accuses of trying to isolate and defeat Moscow.
The Kremlin said on Monday that Putin would provide Chinese President Xi with "clarifications" on Russia's point of view on the Ukraine conflict during Xi's state visit to Russia, which begins on Monday.
During a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss themes in the peace plan for Ukraine proposed by China.
Reuters