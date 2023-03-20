China's Xi arrives in Russia for talks with Putin on Ukraine

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday afternoon and was due to hold "informal" talks with Putin, followed by dinner.

A grand welcome ceremony was held upon Xi's arrival.

During his visit, Xi will have in-depth exchanges of views with Putin over bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern.

This visit is aimed at facilitating strategic coordination and practical cooperation between the two countries, and injecting fresh impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

Xi will be the first national leader to shake Putin's hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since its invasion.

Moscow said the charge was among a number of "clearly hostile displays" and Beijing said it reflects double standards.