Biden says Putin committed war crimes

Biden also said that banking crisis after the recent collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O has calmed down.

"Yes," Biden told reporters when asked if the banking crisis had calmed down.

Biden has sought to reassure investors and depositors the global banking system is safe as financial stocks have lost billions of dollars in value since the collapse last week. Biden, earlier this week, promised Americans that their deposits are safe.