Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine

Putin flew by helicopter to Mariupol, Russian news agencies reported citing the Kremlin. It is the closest to the front lines Putin has been since the year-long war. Driving a car, Putin travelled around several districts of the city, making stops and talking to residents.

Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, was reduced to a smouldering shell after weeks of fighting. The Organization for Security and Cooperation and Europe (OSCE) said Russia's early bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol was a war crime.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine, a highly symbolic move that isolates the Russian leader further.

While Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a number of trips to the battlefield to boost the morale of his troops and talk strategy, Putin has largely remained inside the Kremlin while running what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.