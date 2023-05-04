Analysts: if confirmed, drone attack on Kremlin points to 'messaging' effort by Ukraine

Two of the numerous videos published on Russian social media channels show two objects flying on the same trajectory toward one of the highest points in the Kremlin complex, the dome of the Senate. The first seemed to be destroyed with little more than a puff of smoke, the second appeared to leave blazing wreckage on the dome.

"Ukraine has several types of drones that can fit the profile. For example, its newly developed UJ-22 drone can actually fly the distance," Bendett said. "It's commercial drone that they acquired from China - its Mugin-5 cargo drone, which can be basically purchased online and could be refitted into a military drone - that drone can fly several hundred kilometers and it was used in previous attacks."

Reuters checks on time and location indicated that the videos could be authentic, though some Western analysts said it was possible Russia might have staged the incident to pin the blame on Kyiv and justify some kind of crushing response.

"I think that's a bit far-fetched," said Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council official in the White House and a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). By staging the attack, Vindman said, Moscow would be "undermining the criticality of demonstrating Russia as a secure, powerful state."

Bendett said it's also possible that neither Kyiv nor the Kremlin is behind the attack.

"It could have been an operation by nonmilitary actors, someone basically anti-Russian, but not necessarily with the blessing of the Ukrainian government,” he said.

Russia says it launched its "special military operation" 14 months ago to counter a threat from Kyiv's relations with the West. Ukraine and its allies call it an unprovoked war of conquest by Moscow, derailed by a failed assault on the capital Kyiv early last year and Ukrainian advances in the second half of 2022.

Over the past five months, Ukrainian ground forces have kept mostly on the defensive, while Russia launched a huge, largely unsuccessful winter assault, capturing little new ground.

