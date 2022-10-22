U.S. House panel issues subpoena to Trump over Capitol riot

The move came more than a week after the panel voted unanimously to seek testimony and documents relevant to the investigation into the incident on Jan. 6, 2021 and its causes.

The subpoena to Trump requires the production of documents to the committee by Nov. 4 and to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, in a letter, accused Trump of personally orchestrating and overseeing "a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election."

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the committee and its members. He has also questioned the timing of the panel's vote to subpoena him.

