Biden, McCarthy meeting ends with no deal on debt ceiling

The Democratic president and the top congressional Republican have struggled to make a deal, as McCarthy pressures the White House to agree to spend cuts in the federal budget that Biden considers "extreme," and the president pushes new taxes that Republicans have rejected.

"We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement," Biden said in a statement after the meeting, which he called "productive."

McCarthy told reporters after over an hour of talks with Biden that negotiators are "going to get together, work through the night" to try to find common ground.