'Users are not going to love that' - Analysts comment on Twitter rebrand

Weeks before completing his Twitter acquisition last year Musk had said that buying the company would speed up his ambition to create an "everything app" called X by three to five years.

It's easier said than done, said Ives.

"It feels like an uphill battle to get this successful in the beginning, could ultimately get there, but it's going to take billions in terms of resources," said Ives. "We'll call this a good first start, but definitely a lot of wood to chop at."

It doesn't make sense from a branding perspective, added Adamson.

"X is a completely generic brand name. It's a letter in the alphabet," said Adamson. "He can't own it. It means nothing to consumers. It's going to take him a long time to build a product that will meet his vision."

"I am sad": Designer of original Twitter logo say blue bird represented internet's "adolescence"

One of the three designers behind the iconic Twitter logo said he's "sad" seeing the original blue bird be replaced.

Martin Grasser, an artist and designer based in San Francisco spoke to Reuters via Zoom, after posting a viral thread, where he shared memories about how the logo was created.

"We found this really cool little round form sort of in the belly of the bird, and we started taking that into the computer and quickly learned that like the method of construction really had a conceptual underpinning that worked for, you know, both the platform and the way the logo could be drawn. And so we used 13 circles of three different sized circles, 13 in total overlapping to render the bird that ended up being selected for the final, for the final logo."

"And I think in a lot of ways it represents the best of the internet's adolescence. That's sort of what I was thinking about last night, like, why do people like this? Why is there a affinity for it? And I think that it recalls a time when we, a lot of people I don't mean this to sound cynical, but believed more in the power of the Internet. And I think we hadn't been, we were still more hopeful and optimistic about the role that technology could play in our life."

Musk said in a post on Sunday he wanted to change Twitter's logo and polled his millions of followers on whether they would favour changing the site's colour scheme from blue to black.

Reuters