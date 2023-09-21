US and Thailand to continue strong trading relationship
Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday that United States President Joe Biden had congratulated him on becoming the Prime Minister and promised that the US would remain a good trading partner of Thailand.
The trade partnership between the US and Thailand dates back more than 160 years.
Srettha said he met Biden for a short session during the Gala Dinner for those attending the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York City on Tuesday.
Srettha expects that Thai and US representatives will discuss bilateral cooperation during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco in November.
On Wednesday, Srettha delivered remarks at the Gala Dinner at St. Regis Hotel, New York City hosted in his honour by the US-Asean Business Council (USABC) and the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC).
Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said the PM’s speech highlighted key policies in three aspects that will create vast opportunities for the US companies in Thailand. They are:
1) Shifting the economy into high gear through the implementation of progressive stimulus packages, including the 10,000 baht (285 dollars) digital wallet scheme to inject cash flow of around 16 billion dollars into the Thai economy through a high-security blockchain system.
2) Revving up green economy and energy transition while doubling efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065.
3) Rebuilding an “Innovative, Inclusive and Integrated Thailand” for the future generations. This will be done by ensuring that the nation can innovate with knowledge and creativity, that businesses and people from all walks of life can enjoy inclusivity from an open society and good governance, and that the government and society are fully integrated to ensure Thailand is on par with global competitiveness in the long-run.
“Now is the time for you to do more business in Thailand,” Srettha stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the betterment of Thai society, including the business community in Thailand.