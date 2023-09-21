US and Thailand to continue strong trading relationship

The trade partnership between the US and Thailand dates back more than 160 years.

Srettha said he met Biden for a short session during the Gala Dinner for those attending the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York City on Tuesday.

Srettha expects that Thai and US representatives will discuss bilateral cooperation during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco in November.

On Wednesday, Srettha delivered remarks at the Gala Dinner at St. Regis Hotel, New York City hosted in his honour by the US-Asean Business Council (USABC) and the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC).

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said the PM’s speech highlighted key policies in three aspects that will create vast opportunities for the US companies in Thailand. They are: