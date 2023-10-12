Nasa unveils newly returned carbon-rich asteroid sample

A small portion of the material collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft three years ago from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu was unveiled in an auditorium at Nasa's Johnson Space Center in Houston, a little more than two weeks after it was parachuted into the Utah desert.

The landing of the return capsule capped a seven-year joint mission of the US space agency and the University of Arizona. It was only the third asteroid sample, and by far the biggest, ever returned to Earth for analysis, following two similar missions by Japan's space agency ending in 2010 and 2020.

"It's days like this that continue to amaze me," Nasa chief Bill Nelson said from the stage as he introduced the first picture of material retrieved from Bennu on a viewing screen.

The image showed a loose cluster of small charcoal-coloured rocks, pebbles and dust found to have been left in the bottom of the sample-collection assembly and lid when the asteroid's soil was sucked into the spacecraft's storage canister.

Bennu, a small, carbon-rich body discovered in 1999, appears to be made up of a loose collection of rocks, like a rubble pile, according to scientists. It measures about three-tenths of a mile (500 meters) across, making it slightly wider than the Empire State Building is tall but tiny compared with the Chicxulub asteroid that struck Earth some 66 million years ago, wiping out the dinosaurs.