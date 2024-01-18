Samsung packs newest Galaxy S24 smartphones with AI functions to beat Apple

Available in 13 different languages, the on-device AI function is offered via Samsung's own generative AI training.

It also offers a "circle-to-search" function in which circling any part of an image on screen searches it in Google. Other features include AI translation and changing the tone of messages to casual, formal, business or social media.

There are also AI summaries and translations of voice recordings, "generative editing" of photos that fill in non-existent backgrounds, and a feature that turns real-time videos into slow-motion by filling in non-existent frames with AI.

On-device AI refers to generative AI functions that are downloaded to each user's device after being trained, which do not need to connect to the cloud.

Companies like Qualcomm and Samsung are touting on-device AI as more secure for personal information, as it does not need to send data to the cloud for use.